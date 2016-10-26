The city of Stuttgart issued a fine dust alert. The voluntary measure in Stuttgart is set to begin Oct. 27 at midnight. As of today, the alert is open-ended.

Fine dust alerts are issued by the city when the “Deutscher Wetterdienst,” or German Weather Service, predicts lowered movement of air on two successive days. According to the German weather service, it typically takes a week for levels to be reduced.

Currently, city authorities request commuters to travel by public transportation or car-sharing on a voluntary basis, but officials say non-compliance may be subject to fines in the future if air pollution does not come down.

During the fine dust alert, residents are also encouraged not to use wood-burning stoves in their homes. The fine dust alert for this voluntary measure is set to begin Oc t. 26 at 6 p.m.

Stuttgart’s location in the “Kessel,” or valley, leads to higher concentrations of air pollutants.

Stuttgart is considered one of the most polluted cities in Germany, and levels of the harmful fine dust have long been well above the 50 micrograms per cubic liter imposed as a limit by the European Union.

Fine dust is harmful to health as air pollution is a major factor in causing respiratory diseases.