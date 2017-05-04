Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey for Army civilians

In May through June 2017, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management will administer the 2017 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) to our Army Civilians. Other service branches to follow. The FEVS has opened as part of continuing to increase engagement and communication across the Army. Select personnel will receive a survey link from EVAR@OPM.GOV (Department of the Army), or EVAC@OPM.GOV (USACE). This survey link is unique and cannot be used again after the survey has been completed.

To continue to improve and grow the culture of engagement across the Army , we are encouraging maximum participation for This is an opportunity for our Army. Civilians should provide information about what is going right and what isn’t going so well within their organizations to leaders at all levels. In order to best respond to Army Civilian Corps needs, we must ensure our Army Civilians’ voices are heard.

As Army Professionals , we all play an integral role in building and sustaining combat The Army Civilian workforce contributes to this readiness by providing mission-essential capabilities, stability, continuity and leadership-all vital to the Army mission in defense of our Nation.

Engagement is a critical component of building and sustaining this Army We know that promoting an engaged workforce supports productivity, satisfaction, retention, and the ability to attract talent to our Army Civilian Corps. And as an enterprise, we have been working at multiple levels for the last two years to further engagement­ oriented solutions, tools, and practices across the Army. These include: policy revisions to simplify training access, enterprise-wide development programs, executive-level Employee Engagement (E2) Sessions, command-level E2 Councils, organization-level E2 training events, supervisor-tailored engagement training, and enterprise E2 work groups developing and implementing priority engagement initiatives .

The 2016 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) results, released in September 2016 , indicate we are on the right path and making good progress. We invite everyone to help the Army continue to progress, including sharing your thoughts and feedback via the 2017 FEVS.