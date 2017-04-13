Father/Guardian Daughter 50’s Sock Hop Dance April 30

All Stuttgart military community area girls between ages 5-18 along with their Dad, guardian or role model are invited to a Father Daughter Dance themed 1950’s Sock Hop, hosted by the Kelley Barracks Junior Troop 191, at the Panzer Community Club (old fire house), April 30 from 3-5 p.m.

Live music will be performed by a Stuttgart High School band, “The Optionals.” A photographer will also be onsite to capture the memories.

Proceeds from the dance go towards an educational trip to Rome and summer sleep away camp opportunities for Troop 191.

Open to all ID cardholders, Girl Scouts and Non-Girl Scouts.

To RSVP or for more information, email: Stuttgartgirlscouttroop191@gmail.com