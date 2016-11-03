U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Army Community Service is hosting an Army Family Action Plan (AFAP) Forum, Nov. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For over 30 years, AFAP has been making a positive difference in the quality of life of our service members and their families. AFAP began as the brainchild of a few Army spouses and has since expanded into a successful Army-wide process. The goal of the AFAP is to identify and prioritize quality of life issues by focusing on creative ways to improve customer service and satisfaction for members of a military community. While it is an Army program in name, the Army’s status as the Department of Defense executive agent for our installations in Germany mean that many of its improvements impact the quality of life for all service members stationed here.

Service members, civilian employees, retirees, and their family members of all branches of service are invited to submit quality of life improvements. Download the form here.

Fill the form out and email it back directly to ginalyn.cowles.civ@mail.mil, or drop it off at ACS located in Building 2915, 2nd floor on Panzer Kaserne.

Policy changes that resulted from AFAP issues include:

Allowing Soldiers to request tour stabilization if they have a graduating high school senior (Issue 453)

Authorizing Family Readiness Group newsletters to include unofficial information if it does not exceed 20% of the printed space (Issue 460)

Tax credit for employers of Reserve Component Soldiers on extended Active Duty (Issue 486)

Medical care access for non-dependent caregivers at the Military Treatment Facility while they attend to their Soldier (Issue 619)

Revision of AR 600-8-101 requiring picture of Soldiers annually during the SRP process (Issue 640)

DA Pam revision with requirement to perform sole duties as the BOSS president for minimum of two years (Issue 636)

Duration of Transitional Compensation for Abused Dependents to 36 months (Issue 540)

Help us help our service members, their families, our retirees and civilians have a voice in their quality of life serving the military.

Contact ACS at DSN: 431-2268/civ. 07031-15-2268/3362.