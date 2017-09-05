Fall SKIES youth classes begin week of Sept 11

A new semester begins for many child and youth classes the week of Sept. 11 through Dec. 15.

To search classes available such as gymnastics, dance, music and more visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/

SKIES Unlimited stands for “School of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills” with the word “Unlimited” for the unlimited possibilities that this program provides children and youth:

All participants ages 6 weeks to 18 years must be registered with Child and Youth Services (CYS), Parent Central Services.

There is on-going enrollment for most classes. New students may need to wait for open enrollment which occurs every two months.

Currently enrolled SKIES students will be automatically re-enrolled into the next session for most classes to retain their space. Payment for the session must be made before the first day of class.

Classes will be filled on a first paid basis.

Children and youth that are currently registered in CYS may be able to enroll for some of the SKIES classes using WebTrac.

Register with CYS at the Parent Central Services office located on Patch Barracks in Building 2347 on the second floor any weekday between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Parent Central Services is closed on Federal Holidays. Call to make an appointment at DSN 430-7480 or CIV 0711-680-7480.

Adult and Youth Instructors and Childcare Providers Needed: