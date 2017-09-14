EXERCISE-EXERCISE-EXERCISE
FREE CONCERT TICKETS Join us at the Main Gate of Patch Barracks for a ticket giveaway
SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING – If you are seeing this message please report it to the Garrison Antiterrorism Office by emailing usarmy.stuttgart.id-europe.list.protection-branch@mail.mil to report this Hack.
