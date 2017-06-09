Exchanges offers one-day savings for Army Birthday

The U.S. Army marks its 242nd birthday this year, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military shoppers worldwide celebrate with special one-day offers on fuel, food, concessions and military gifts and collectables.

On June 14, service members and their families can take advantage of four celebratory deals:

Take 10 cents off each gallon of gas at any Express fueling station when using a MILITARY STAR card. Save $10 on any concession purchase of $25 or more when using a MILITARY STAR card-a printable coupon will be available at shopmyexchange.com on June 13. Take 15 percent off any food court purchase when using a MILITARY STAR card. Save 20 percent on military gifts and collectables in stores and at shopmyexchange.com (excludes uniforms, bugout bags and Alex and Ani jewelry.

“For 242 years, Soldiers have gone to some of the most dangerous places in the world to protect and preserve our great country, and the Exchange has gone where they’ve gone for nearly 122 of those years,” said Army Col. Juan Saldivar, command engineer for the Exchange’s Real Estate directorate. “We offer this special one-day discount as a ‘thank you’ to all of those who have answered the call of duty and stood Army Strong.”

To apply for a MILITARY STAR card, authorized shoppers can http://www.MyECP.com.