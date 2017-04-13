Exchange hosts Play-Doh sculpting event for junior chefs

Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is inviting children ages 3 and up to flex their creative muscles during a Play-Doh Kitchen Creations event at the Panzer Exchange on April 29.

From noon to 2 p.m., participating children will be provided with materials and instructions to craft their own unique Play-Doh Kitchen Creations in the Toyland area.

“The Exchange is happy to give junior chefs in Stuttgart area the opportunity to whip up some inspiring Play-Doh creations,” said General Manager Chris Holifield. “We’ll provide the Play-Doh—all the kids have to bring is their imaginations.”

The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations event is part of the Exchange’s celebration of Month of the Military Child. Throughout the month of April, the Exchange will recognize the commitment and loyalty of military children with in-store events, a social media campaign and exclusive sweepstakes.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EUCOMExchange, facebook.com/shopmyexchange and shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes.