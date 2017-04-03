Exchange expands site for GPC holders

Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making it easier than ever for Government Purchase Card (GPC) holders to procure office and facility supplies, military tactical gear and much more through its Business to Business Delivery Center at www.shopmyexchange.com/businessdelivery.

The Business Delivery Center is a one-stop connection which provides online shopping, favorite carts, frequently ordered lists, transaction logs and robust reporting options.

“As an authorized Ability One provider, the Exchange understands the ins and outs of military and government purchasing regulations,” said EUCOM Consolidated Exchange General Manager Chris Holifield. “The Business Delivery Center can provide units and government agencies with the best value solution possible.”

GPC holders can go to www.shopmyexchange.com/businessdelivery and register by completing the new user request login authorization.