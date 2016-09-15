Sept. 15
BOSS Bowling Night
- Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center, Panzer Kaserne, 6 – 10 p.m.
- Calling all single service members and geographical bachelors. If you have energy to SPARE then come ROLL down to the Panzer Bowling and Entertainment Center for free bowling and shoe rental. Food and beverages available for purchase at the Strike Zone Snack Bar. No pre-registration required. Register at the Galaxy Bowling & Entertainment Center on game night.
- Open to all single service members and geographical bachelors. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
Get Golf Ready Instructional Classes
- Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 6 – 7:15 p.m.
- Sign up and learn all aspects of the game: driving, irons, pitching, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette. $85 per person, $65 for E1 – E5 and includes instructions, range balls, clubs and on-course playing activities.
- CIV 07141-879-151.
Ladies Get Golf Ready Instructional Classes
- Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 10 – 11:15 a.m.
- Sign up and learn all aspects of the game: driving, irons, pitching, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette. $85 per person, U.S. ID cardholders13 and older, $65 for E1 – E5 and includes instructions, range balls, clubs and on-course playing activities.
- CIV 07141-879-151.
Sept. 16
BOSS Jam Session
- Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 9 p.m.
- The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.
- All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
Sept. 18
EUCOM vs. AFRICOM Golf Challenge
- Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 7 a.m.
- The competition involves a unique 27-hole format featuring the three most popular types of tournament play including a two person scramble, a two person best ball, and a two person alternate shot. Entry fee is $25 for annual members and $40 for non-members. Golfers may register individually or as a 2-person team. Entry fee includes green fees, golf cart, lunch, and prizes. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each segment. The winning team receives a trophy. Lunch will be available after 18-holes are completed.
- CIV 07141-879-151.
Sept. 19
Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) STOMP Workshop
- Swabian Special Events Center, Patch Barracks, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Army Community Service (ACS) is hosting a two day conference for families who want to learn about 504 accommodations and modifications, Tricare and Medicaid benefits, communicating with your child, your rights as a parent with a child with a disability, and planning for the future of your child with wills, guardianships and special needs trusts. Conference is free.
- Register online at http://stompstuttgart.eventbrite.com or contact DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Sept. 20
Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Navigating USAJOBS (Federal Employment)
- Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Learn how to maneuver through the site with ease and get a step closer to the job of your dreams.
- No registration required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Sept. 21
Budget for Baby Workshop
- Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Stuttgart, Building 2915, Rm 222, on Panzer Kaserne, 9:30 a.m.
- The Budget for Baby Workshop is a financial planning and education class. Registration is required for this free event, which is open to all active duty military and DoD civilians that are expecting, or are new parents. Attendees learn what expenses to plan for with the arrival of baby, and how to make wise financial decisions. Also learn tips on how to save money in the Stuttgart community. Participants also receive a Junior Sea Bag filled with gifts for baby and a baby blanket handmade by a NMCRS Volunteer.
- To register and for more information, email StuttgartNMCRS@gmail.com.
BOSS Movie Night
- Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 9 p.m.
- Join us at the Warrior Zone for a free screening of “Captain Philips” and free popcorn. 60 inches of viewing pleasure to include very comfortable recliners.
- No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
Sept. 23
BOSS Jam Session
- Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 9 p.m.
- The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.
- All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
Navy Golf Tournament
- Stuttgart Golf Course, 9 a.m.
- The Stuttgart Zumwalt Ball Committee and the Stuttgart Petty Officer’s Association are hosting a Navy Golf Tournament. Sign-in starts at 8 a.m. and tee-off is at 9 a.m. The tournament is a four person scramble format. Cost is $50.00 per person ($40.00 for course members); Price includes Green fees, riding cart, logo ball, tees, ball marker, repair tool, and lunch following golf. Proceeds benefit the 2016 Stuttgart Area Navy Ball, Oct. 29. Prizes are awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams; Longest Drive, and Closest to Pin. Also, there will be raffle drawings at the end of the tournament.
- Registration is open now through Sept. 22; register as individuals, pairs, trios, or teams. Open to all military, civilian personnel and family members, civ. 0714-187-9151.
Sept. 24
Color Run/Walk 5k
- Patch Fitness Center, 9 a.m. The Patch Fitness Center has joined forces with the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) and Stuttgart Warrior Pride Challenge (SWPC) in support of suicide prevention month for the Strong “Color” 5K Fun Run/Walk. Show your spirit with costumes, bandana’s, and spirit attire. Protective eyewear is also recommended. Sorry, but pets are not allowed on this run.
- Free registration on site the day of the event – the first 200 people get a free t-shirt. DSN 421-5808/CIV 0711-729-5808
Sept. 27
Autism Support Group
- Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Join this free discussion group which provides a safe environment for families impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). Individuals and families are welcome to share their stories and experiences and build a support network within the Stuttgart Community.
- Open to all ID cardholders. Sign up at DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Marketing Your Volunteer Experience on Your Resume
- Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Get credit for your volunteer experience as you apply for new jobs. Learn how to successfully convey those skills and abilities on your resume.
- DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Sept. 28
All About the Thrift Savings Program (TSP)
- Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 2-3:30 p.m.
- Learn all about the Thrift Savings Program (TSP) for military and civilian personal. The different funds available, making withdrawals, and maximizing options.
- No registration required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Sept. 29
Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Family Bowling Night
- Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- EFMP is hosting a Family Bowling Night for all EMFP affiliated families. Including free bowling (one game per person) and shoes rentals.
- Open to all families affiliated with EFMP. Register at DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) 101 Lunchtime Series,
- Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- ACS will be providing free monthly informational sessions will cover topics such as EFMP enrollment, Individualized Education Program (IEP), 504 Plans, Behavioral Support Plans and Intervention Plans, Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Therapy and Army Public Health Nursing services. Their aim is to equip service members and their families with the tools to successfully navigate EFMP and related services. The discussion on September 29 will cover the Basics of the Exceptional Family Member Program.
- Open to all ID cardholders. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Basketball Clinic
- Patch Middle School, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Army Community Service (ACS) and Child, Youth & School Services (CYSS) Sports and Fitness are offering a free one-day basketball clinic to provide guidance on the fundamental skills of basketball and an overall fun experience for EFMP affiliated families. Open to all children affiliated with EFMP, age 5 and above. Children must be registered with CYSS.
- Register at DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Sept. 30
Stuttgart Hybrid College Fair
- Stuttgart High School, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Find your future college, talk with representatives and alumni from all around the world, and win $1000 in gift cards. Gain valuable information regarding schools, programs, academics, admissions, budgeting, scholarship and financial aid. Talk live with representatives in the States in the Virtual College Fair. Event and prize drawing is open to all high school and middle school ID cardholders to include home school students and students attending schools off base. Get your prize entry form from your School Liaison Officer at the event and visit 5 college representatives, 2 private organizations, and 2 virtual colleges online for a chance to win $1000 in gift cards. Once completed turn entry form to School Liaison Officers. Drawing will take place at 7 p.m. Need not be present to win.
- DSN 430-7465 / CIV 0711-680-7465.
BOSS Jam Session
- Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 9 p.m.
- The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.
- All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
Oct. 1
Hispanic Heritage Observance
- Exchange, Panzer Kaserne, noon – 2 p.m.
- During National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15) we recognize the contributions made and the important presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the United States and celebrate their heritage and culture. Hispanic Heritage Month, whose roots go back to 1968, begins each year on September 15, the anniversary of independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico, Chile and Belize also celebrate their independence days during this period and Columbus Day (Día de la Raza) is October 12.
- This year’s theme: “Embracing, Enriching, and Enabling America.” There will be music, cultural food samplings, and dance performances by Baila Mexico Dance Group and Sal Tango Dance Group.
- Open to all community members.