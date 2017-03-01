2017 Child Abuse Prevention Month Events

Family Advocacy Program April Child Abuse Prevention Month (CAPM) Calendar:

Child Abuse Prevention Month (CAPM) Kick Off: Pinwheel Planting:

March 27, 3 – 4 p.m., in front of the Panzer Main Exchange, Bldg 2903

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The USAG Stuttgart Family Advocacy Program invites you out to kick-off the month with a pinwheel planting ceremony in front of the Panzer Main Exchange. Bring your children to plant pinwheels and raise awareness about this important topic!

CAPM Blue Ribbons for Prevention: Gate Outreach:

During the last week of March say hello to the volunteers on the following dates as they hand out blue ribbons and cards in awareness of Child Abuse Prevention from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

27th on Robinson Barracks

28th on Kelley Barracks

29th on Patch Barracks

30th on Panzer Kaserne Main Gate & Panzer Housing

Strike Out Child Abuse:

April 13, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Galaxy Bowling & Entertainment Center, Bldg. 2998

The Galaxy Bowling & Entertainment Center is partnering with the Army Community Service (ACS) Family Advocacy Program (FAP) to Strike Out Child Abuse.

Join us for

Time to bond with your family while learning more about the prevention of child abuse

Free bowling (including shoe rental)

Free pepperoni and cheese pizza

Prizes with a total value of $1000 (including 3 Marriott Sunday Brunch certificates, 6 Reel Time Theater Family Pack tickets,

Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite, children’s toys and much more)

Participants will receive (1) drawing ticket for signing in at event, (1) ticket upon completing a FAP survey, and (1) ticket for participating in the FAP trivia. Drawings will take place every 30 minutes beginning at 6 p.m. You must be present to win.

Smart Kids Night Out:

April 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Panzer Fitness Center Basketball Court, Bldg 2990

Join Family Advocacy Program (FAP) as we empower children by providing mental fitness coaching strategies designed to help them realize their “Voice of Value” facilitated by Mental Fitness Coach Ms. Ava Diamond, LCSW and self-defense class sponsored by Marine Corps Forces (MARFOR). Event is open to ID cardholders ages 12 and above. (Ages 12 – 17 must be accompanied by an adult.) Preregistration required by April 19.