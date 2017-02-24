Announcements

Employment Readiness: Annual job fair set for March

February 24, 2017

The annual job fair takes place at the Swabian Special Events Center on Patch Barracks. Photo by Holly DeCarlo-White

The Stuttgart Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), in partnership with the Army Community Service (ACS) Employment Readiness office, invites community members and transitioning personnel to the annual Job Fair, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event takes place at the Swabian Special Events Center, Building 2505, Patch Barracks. This event provides information for personnel and family members who are retiring, separating from service, or looking for job opportunities.

Job Fair schedule of events also includes seminars and classes on the following topics:

  • Financial Planning
  • Pre and Post Retirement/Transition
  • Strategic Planning
  • Resume Writing

For more information, contact ACS or email: stuttgart-ausa-job-fair@ausa-er.org