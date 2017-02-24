Employment Readiness: Annual job fair set for March

The Stuttgart Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), in partnership with the Army Community Service (ACS) Employment Readiness office, invites community members and transitioning personnel to the annual Job Fair, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event takes place at the Swabian Special Events Center, Building 2505, Patch Barracks. This event provides information for personnel and family members who are retiring, separating from service, or looking for job opportunities.

Job Fair schedule of events also includes seminars and classes on the following topics:

Financial Planning

Pre and Post Retirement/Transition

Strategic Planning

Resume Writing

For more information, contact ACS or email: stuttgart-ausa-job-fair@ausa-er.org