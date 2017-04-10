Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Training Requirements

Equal Employment Opportunity, No FEAR, and anti-harassment training is required every fiscal year for U.S. Army Civilian employees and supervisors as well as Active Duty personnel who supervise U.S. Army Civilian employees.

If you have not yet taken the online training this fiscal year, see below for directions:

The online training has two modules; non-supervisory and supervisory. The course numbers are “EEO-203A” for Non-Supervisors and “EEO-203B” for Supervisors.

To register, go to the ATTRS Resource System (Self Development Center) web site at www.atrrs.army.mil/selfdevctr.

In the “Quick Course Search” box on the left side of the screen, type the course number “EEO-203A” or “EEO-203B” without quotations and click “search”.

Click the “Register” hyperlink.

After registration, you will receive a notification email confirming your registration. Be advised the notification email has taken up to four days.

Please follow the instructions for accessing the training.

An electronically generated certificate of completion will be produced.

Notes:

– The ALMS help desk can assist with any technical problems that may occur.

– Employees are allowed duty time to complete the training.

– For employees that do not have access to a computer or the web, the Patch Library or Army Community Service on Panzer Kaserne has CAC enabled computers. If you are still unable to complete the training online, please contact the EEO Office for offline training. After completion of the training, certificates will be provided.

USAG Stuttgart EEO Office, DSN: 430.5256/civ. 0711.680.5256.