Education Center Oktoberfest Open House Sept 13

Stop by the Panzer Education Center, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for and Oktoberfest style Open House. Meet the staff for each university and learn about college services offered in Europe. Enjoy games, refreshments and fun.

• Have your questions answered by school representatives

• Learn about earning a degree or certificate while overseas

• Find out about military TA, financial aid, and scholarships

• Explore testing options for military testing, CLEP, DSST, and more

Location: Panzer Education Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne

Contact: DSN: 431-2506/civ.07031-15-2506