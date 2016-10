Boeblingen County Emergency Management are conducting a Disaster Preparedness Exercise, Nov. 12, beginning at approximately 10 a.m. throgh the afternoon. The training will occur outside of Panzer Kaserne on Schönaicher Strasse. The exercise will include testing of their Giant Voice and Siren system. Personnel and community members on or near Panzer Kaserne should not be alarmed if they hear this sound or see emergency vehicles passing by.