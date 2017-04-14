DISA Europe Junior Enlisted Advisory Council Clothing Drive

The DISA-Europe Junior Enlisted Advisory Council (DEJEAC) is holding a clothing drive April 24-28 to support the local Host Nation community serving those in need, and also to build team spirit among DEJEAC council members.

“I want to get people motivated and inspired to make an impact on the world,” said organizer Staff Sgt. Benjamin L. Thomas, DISA-Europe EU62.

The charity for possible donation is The Salvation Army of Europe.

Donations are being collected at DISA-Europe located next to the Commissary on Patch Barracks.

For information, contact DSN: (324) 434-5525.