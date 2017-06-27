Announcements, Panzer Kaserne

DHR personnel services limited July 3

June 27, 2017

The Directorate of Human Resources will have limited staffing on July 3.

Military Personnel Division (MPD) closures by section:

  • Central Processing Facility (CPF) customer service desk will be open to give in/out processing information, but there will be no classes held this day.
  • Personnel Services Branch (PSB)  – CLOSED
  • Passports  – CLOSED – Clearing will occur at the CPF Office in Building 2913.
  • ID Cards/DEERS will be open but with reduced capacity.
  • Army Substance Abuse Programs (ASAP) – No appointments.
  • Panzer Education Center – CLOSED