Development opportunity for GS 12-15 grades

The Army Senior Enterprise Talent Management (SETM) and Enterprise Talent Management (ETM) Programs offer programs for personnel in grades GS grades 12-15 (and equivalent).

Each program offers unique opportunities, called modules, designed to prepare senior civilians and identify emerging talent to assume roles of increased responsibility.

Programs offer many chances for job shadowing and project-based travel to education and more. You can learn about the requirements and application process directly from the Civilian Senior Leader Management Office (CSLMO) while the CSLMO team visits Europe!

Mr. Angel L. Maldonado-Ramirez from the CSLMO office will be visiting Stuttgart March 15 to discuss the SETM and ETM programs. He is offering two identical classes to discuss the programs at the Patch Main Chapel Building 2305, Patch Barracks as well as the AFRICOM Event Center, Building 3312, 1st floor, Main Salon, Kelley Barracks.

Class sessions: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Contact the Stuttgart Workforce Development Manager, DSN: 431-2641 with questions, for AFRICOM, contact VOIP: 591-0322/civ. 9641-70-591-0322.