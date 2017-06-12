Detachment 1, 786th Force Support Squadron (FSS), Bldg. 2308, Patch Barracks will be closed June 16 for a Family Day. Normal hours will resume June 19.
Search the site
Sign up: Stuttgart Citizen Daily News Email
Digital Print Archive
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonJune 10 - 16, 2017
- Super E10 $2.674↑ $0.008
- Super $2.937↑ $0.012
- Super+ $3.166↑ $0.012
- Diesel $2.824↓ $0.0307
Culture Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
Tue 13
Ludwigsburg Music Festival
May 8 @ 8:00 am - July 22 @ 5:00 pm
Thu 15
German Holiday- Corpus Christi
June 15
Thu 15
Hawaiian Hula Training Free Trial
June 15 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thu 15
“Stocherkahnrennen” boat race Tübingen
June 15 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Fri 16
“Maximilian Ritterspiele” Knight Festival
June 16 - June 18