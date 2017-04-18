Det 1, 786 FSS on Patch Barracks closed April 21

The Detachment 1, 786th Force Support Squadron administratively supports Air Force Personnel assigned to Stuttgart to provide services such as ID Cards, Finance, Re-enlistments, Assignments, etc.

The office located in Building 2308 on Patch Barracks will be closed for an official function April 21.

Normal office hours will resume April 24.

Det 1, 786 FSS Office Hours: (subject to change for U.S.Holidays and Family Days)

Customer Service Hours:

Mon & Fri: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tues thru Thurs: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

*Closed first Wednesday of the month

DSN: 430-8414

Finance Office Hours:

Mon & Fri: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tues & Thurs: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

*Closed every Wednesday

DSN: 430-5603

Career Development Office Hours:

Mon & Fri: 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tues thru Thurs: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

*Closed first Wednesday of the month

DSN: 430-7220

Force Management Office Hours:

Mon & Fri: 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tues thru Thurs: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

*Closed first Wednesday of the month

DSN: 430-7282

Base Education & Training Office Hours:

Mon & Fri: 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tues thru Thurs: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

*Closed first Wednesday of the month

DSN: 430-7253