Demonstrations in Stuttgart Aug 9-12

On Aug. 9 from 6-7 p.m., a vigil will be held in front of the Consulate General of Turkey located at Kernerplatz in Stuttgart. Approximately 20 personnel are expected to participate. The vigil will be held by the Amnesty International Group.

On Aug. 12 from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. PETA will celebrate the day of the elephant in front of the Wilhelma Zoo. Approximately 15 personnel will attend the celebration.

Also, from 1-8 p.m. approximately 200 personnel will take part in a Kurdish organized march. The march will start on Lautenschlagerstrasse and end at the Schlossplatz. The route of the march will be from Lautenschlagerstrasse to Bolzstrasse to Theodor-Heuss-Strasse to Kienestrasse to Kronprinzstrasse on to Konigstrasse, and end at the Schlossplatz. The march is a demonstration in regards to the imprisonment of Abdullah Öcalan.

Personnel and family members are advised to avoid the demonstration areas.