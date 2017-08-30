Demonstrations in Stuttgart Aug 31- Sept 2

Aug 31 from 5-9 p.m. near the Commerzbank, downtown Stuttgart, a rally to protest the outlawing of a left-wing internet platform is scheduled. Approximately 100 people are expected to attend.

Sept. 1 from 4-10 p.m. numerous small scale vigils will be held in various locations throughout Stuttgart between Staufenbergplatz and Schlossplatz to commemorate Anti-War Day. A vigil and protest march by various political groups is scheduled. Up to 400 people are expected to attend.

Sept. 2 from 4-8 p.m. an anti-capitalist election rally at Schlossplatz in downtown Stuttgart to gain supporters votes for the Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany (MLPD) at the upcoming German Federal Election taking place Sept. 24, is scheduled. Approximately 400 people will be in attendance.

All DOD ID cardholders and personnel should avoid the demonstration areas and report any suspicious activity.