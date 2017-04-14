Demonstrations in Stuttgart through April 16

April 14, between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a peaceful demonstration at Patch Barracks Main Gate. Host Nation expects 30 peaceful anti-war demonstrators.

April 15, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. various German Peace organizations will conduct a peaceful demonstration beginning at Lautenschlagerstrasse and will proceed via Theodor-Heuss-Strasse, Fritz-Elsas-Strasse and Eberhardstrasse to Schlossplatz in downtown Stuttgart where a final rally will be held. Approximately 700 demonstrators are expected to attend.

From April 12-16 from 3:30-8 p.m., various Kurdish organizations are scheduled to hold daily peaceful demonstrations to show solidarity with prisoners in Turkish jails, at the Schlossplatz, downtown Stuttgart. Approximately 100 demonstrators are expected to attend.

Although violence is not expected, DOD personnel, contractors, civilians and family members should avoid the demonstrations areas.