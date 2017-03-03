Demonstrations planned for downtown Stuttgart

Two separate demonstrations are planned to occur in downtown Stuttgart at the Schlossplatz, Mar. 3, 4-5:30 p.m. and Mar. 4, 1 – 6 p.m.

The theme of the demonstration is the support for human rights in Turkey and against changes to the Turkish Constitution, approximately 100 people are expected to attend both demonstrations.

These demonstrations were properly registered with Host Nation Law Enforcement.

Due to political and religious differences of the protest attendees, confrontations could occur. As with all protests, Department of Defense personnel are encouraged to avoid the area.

Remember, ‘If you See Something, Say Something!’