Nov. 25: A demonstration for Alliance Against Violations Against Females is scheduled between 6-8 p.m. at Kimbachstrasse, Bad Cannstatt. Approximately 100 people are expected to attend.

Nov. 26: Between 1-4 p.m. a Kurdish demonstration will take place at Rothebuehlplatz, Lautenschlaegerstrasse, Stuttgart. Approximately 500 people are expected to attend.

The demonstrations have been properly registered with the Host Nation authorities and although violence is not expected, DOD personnel are strongly encouraged to avoid the demonstration areas.