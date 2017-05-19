Demonstrations in Stuttgart this weekend

On Saturday, May 20 from 2-6 p.m. a demonstration is scheduled by the organization Islamic Solidarity at the intersection of Koenigstrasse and Martallstrasse in Stuttgart. The number of attendees is unknown. Also on Saturday, May 20 from 3-7 p.m. there will be a march by the Pontiaki Estia Stuttgart e.V. Greece Society starting at Wilhelmsplatz to Staufenbergplatz, Stuttgart. The group’s motto is: Volkermordes an den Griechen aus Pontos (Genocide Against the Greece of Pontos). The number of attendees is unknown.

In the week ahead, on Tuesday, May 23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Diocese Rottenburg-Stuttgart will hold a non-violent protest at Schlossplatz in downtown Stuttgart. Approximately 5,000 participants are expected to attend.

Although no violence is expected, personnel, civilians, contractors and family members are strongly encouraged to avoid the demonstration area.