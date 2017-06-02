Demonstration in Stuttgart May 31 to June 14

From May 31 to June 14, a vigil will be held in front of the Parliament building, downtown Stuttgart daily from noon to 6 p.m.

Approximately 15-20 personnel will participate in the vigil daily to bring attention to the state officials imprisoned in Turkey under the motto “Solidarity with the Hungary (Nuriye Gulmen and Semih Ozakca, among others).”

Police will be present to maintain order; however, it is recommended to avoid the area. All personnel should exercise heightened vigilance and awareness.