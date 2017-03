On March 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. a demonstration for “Free Education”, organized by the Arbeitsgemeinschaft Freier Schulen (Consortium Free Schools), will be conducted at Scholossplatz, Stuttgart. Approximately 5,000 to 10,000 people are expected to attend.

No violence is expected, but as always, DOD personnel and family members should avoid areas of demonstrations.