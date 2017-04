On April 22, from 3:30-8 p.m. at Schlossplatz in downtown Stuttgart, Germany, various right-wing groups will hold a demonstration. Approximately 100 participants are expected to attend. At the same time, left-wing counter-demonstrators are expected to protest in the same area.

Police will be present in full force to prevent clashes between demonstrators.

U.S. military personnel, civilians, contractors and dependents are advised to avoid the demonstration areas.