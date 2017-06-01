Demonstration notice June 2 in Nuremberg

The Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West (PEGIDA) who will be demonstrating against Asylum Seekers in Germany, June 2 from 6-10 p.m. in Nuremberg in the Kessler Platz and Prinz-Regentenufer area.

Approximately 50 – 100 activists will be present in addition to 150 – 200 left wing counter activists.

Host Nation Law Enforcement will be on site. While violence is not generally expected at events like this, all U.S. personnel and family members should avoid the area during the demonstration.