Demonstration near Kelley Barracks Main Gate July 26

A demonstration will be held near the Kelley Barracks Main Gate on July 26 from noon to 2 p.m. Approximately 50

people are expected to attend the demonstration conducted by the Gesellschaft fur Kultur und Frieden (GFK).

The Main Gate is expected to remain open for normal operations. GFK did not receive permission to demonstrate in the street or to block the Main Gate. GFK will utilize loudspeakers and have one information table set up along with several banners.

Police will be present to maintain order; however, it is recommended that personnel and family members avoid the area whenever possible and be mindful of the increased risk of disturbances from the event. All personnel should exercise heightened vigilance and awareness, especially around demonstrations.