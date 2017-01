On Jan. 14, from 1-3 p.m. various Kosovo/Albanian groups will hold a demonstration at the Schlossstrasse 51, near the French Consulate and/or the nearby Koenigstrasse/Schlossplatz area in downtown Stuttgart.

The theme of the demonstration will be for the “Release of the former Prime Minister of Kosovo”. The demonstration was properly registered through Host Nation Law Enforcement and is expected to be peaceful.

DoD personnel are strongly encouraged to avoid demonstration areas.