On Jan. 21, from 2-5 p.m., a demonstration at the Schlossplatz area in downtown Stuttgart is scheduled to take place.

The theme of the demonstration by various Kurdish groups is for the “Release of the imprisoned Kurdish Worker Party Leader Ocalan.”

Approximately 300 people are expected to attend. This demonstration was properly registered through Host Nation Law Enforcement and is expected to be peaceful.

DoD personnel, dependents and contractors are encouraged to avoid the demonstration area.