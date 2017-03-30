Demonstration in downtown Stuttgart today, road closures, traffic

Drivers in Stuttgart beware: Various groups and organizations joined together to demonstrate against fine dust (air pollution) in Stuttgart today from 5-7 p.m. Demonstrators will take off from Schickstrasse, then proceed to B27 Hohenheimer Strasse (outbound lane) and Etzelstrasse back to B27 Hohenheimer Strasse (into town) and then to Charlottenplatz (square).

An anti-pollution bicycle protest ride is scheduled to start at Neckartor at 5 p.m. along B14 to Charlottenplatz (square). Starting at 4:30 p.m. parts of B27 and B14 will be temporarily blocked. B14 direction Bad Cannstatt will be blocked entirely at 5:20 p.m.

Drivers are to expect major traffic interferences in downtown Stuttgart and Stuttgart-Süd between 4:30 and 8 p.m.

