Demonstration Advisory, Stuttgart, Germany, 16 – 20 September 2017

Sept. 16, 2017, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. various political groups will hold political demonstrations in the greater Schlossplatz area in downtown Stuttgart, Germany, which is related to the final week of campaigning for the upcoming German Federal Election on Sept. 24, 2017. A total of approximately 700 people are expected.

Sept. 16, 2017, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. various political groups will hold political demonstrations in the greater Schlossplatz area in downtown Stuttgart, , which is related to the final week of campaigning for the upcoming German Federal Election on Sept. 24, 2017. A total of approximately 2100 people are expected.

Sept. 20, 2017, 12 – 8 p.m. various political groups will hold political demonstrations in the greater Schlossplatz area in downtown Stuttgart, Germany related to the final week of campaigning for the upcoming German Federal Election on Sept. 24, 2017. A total of approximately 500 people are expected to attend.

The demonstrations were properly registered through Host Nation Law Enforcement and are expected to be peaceful. Due to the political views of the protest attendees, confrontations could occur.