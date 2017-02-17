CYSS Job Recruitment Fair on Kelley Barracks

Interested in a career with to serve and make a positive difference in the life of our Military members their families and civilians in the Stuttgart community?

The Nonappropriated Fund (NAF) Human Resources office in conjunction with the Child, Youth and School (CYS) Services is hosting a Recruitment Fair at Kelley Barracks Feb. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kelley School Age Center for Child and Youth Program Assistants (CYPAs). Positions are available on all installations and within all age ranges, from 6 weeks to 18 years old. Job Fair attendee applicants will have first priority to the available positions.

Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) NAF positions are open to all qualified candidates eligible for appointment under U.S. employment conditions.

Qualification requirements:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, able to lift 40 pounds, possess a high school diploma/GED certificate, favorable completion of pre-employment and background checks, and successful completion of a health screening.

Hourly rates of pay are based on qualifications:

Entry Level: $10.92

Skill Level: $12.13

Target Level: $13.36

Items to bring to the recruitment fair:

Current resume

High school diploma/college transcript(s)

PCS orders

Reference information, name, telephone numbers and including email addresses

Passport

Social Security Card

DD 214 (if applicable)

Marriage certificate (if not on orders)

Other supporting documents

Registration is nor required. Arrive ready to interview at the Kelley School Age Center, Building 3369, Kelley Barracks, DSN: 421-2975/CIV: 0711-729-2975.

Family and MWR and CYS NAF positions are also posted on USAJobs. View online vacancies at www.usajobs.gov.