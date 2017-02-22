CU 4 Reality Fair to give 7th graders financial reality check

Service Credit Union’s annual CU 4 Reality Fair for the 7th grade students within the Stuttgart military community is set for May 11 at the Swabian Special Events Center on Patch Barracks. The program teaches students financial skills that they will need to use later in life.

Service Credit Union works together with the Patch Middle School 7th grade teachers the entire school year to bring financial reality to the students. Throughout the school year, 7th graders have been earning money, writing checks to pay for rent, utilities and car loans, and had lessons on check writing, savings, car buying, and applying for loans, and credit cards.

To prepare for the fair, the students will choose a career and know their corresponding salary in advance. At the fair they will visit various booths where they will make financial decisions and create a budget. Booths include housing, food, utilities, insurances and enticements.

Volunteers Needed

This event relies on volunteers to run smoothly and be beneficial for the students. No experience is required. Volunteers will practice role play with the students to entice them to buy products and to have fun learning. The fair will be conducted in two sessions; 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Volunteers are requested to arrive at 8:30 a.m. to aid in set-up.

To volunteer, contact the Service Credit Union Stuttgart Panzer Branch Office at DSN: 431-3237/civ. 07031-819-4333.