Construction project begins near RB Feb. 15

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG reported a construction project scheduled to begin on Feb. 15, at the intersection of Leitzstraße and B-27.

This area is adjacent Robinson Barracks and may cause traffic issues for commuters entering/exiting the area while the work is in progress.

A projected completion date is April 29.

Following work in this area, another construction site at the intersection of Leitzstraße/Siemensstraße is scheduled to begin. A timeline is not yet determined.

The Directorate of Emergency Services will communicate updates as they are received which will be published in The Citizen online under announcements, as well as on the garrison Facebook page.