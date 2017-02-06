Panzer construction to cause traffic pattern changes at gate

Construction to repair portions of the Panzer Kaserne entry wall will begin on Feb.7 at 6 a.m. and is estimated by the Directorate of Public Works to be completed in one week.

The construction will limit the in-bound traffic flow coming onto the Karserne from the ID check points to one-lane only.

Traffic coming into the Kaserne will not be allowed to veer to the right to go into the Main Exchange parking lot; it will be required to travel in front of Building 2913.

All out-bound traffic will be routed to exit through the new access control point at the traffic circle and flow behind Building 2913, and out the main gate.

Panzer Shuttle Bus Delays Through Feb. 11:

For the remainder of this week, the shuttle buses will be delayed due to the construction on Panzer Kaserne.