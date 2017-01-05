Download the PDF: here
Facility Updates
Mailroom Holiday Overflow
- The Community Mail Rooms are at full capacity, customers are encouraged to pick up their packages.
USO Stuttgart Program Changes, New Travel Office
- USO discontinued trips/tours as of Dec. 31. Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is scheduled to open a new Information, Travel and Tours Office in addition to currently scheduled trips provided by Outdoor Recreation. For upcoming trips, contact DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
- NEW (Jan. 5): The USO Center extended regular weekday hours to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kelley Barracks New Main Gate
- Scheduled to open in February. The current gate will be closed. Back gate hours will remain the same.
Kelley Barracks Sewer Repair Project
- Traffic detours begin Jan. 16 through the end of February for the closure of Pine Straße, from Spruce Straße to the parking lot entrance at the end of the dog run. Traffic flow detours onto Maple Straße near Buildings 3309 and 3308.
Patch Barracks Sidewalks
- Repair of sidewalks and stairs connecting to Florida Straße on Patch Barracks near Buildings 2406, 2411, and 2447 begins in January and goes through July 2017.
Kelley and Robinson Barracks Army Family Housing BBQ’s
- Work on the Barbecue areas in Buildings 300 – 313 on Robinson Barracks and in Buildings 3400 – 3408 on Kelley Barracks begins in January and will go through April 2017
Tree trimming Off-Post near Kelley Barracks Jan. 16 – 20.
- By the Stuttgart German Polizei for situational awareness: The City of Stuttgart will conduct scheduled tree cutting and forest clearing along Plieninger Straße, directly across from Kelley Barracks.
POV Inspection Online Appointments– Email Required
- Email confirmation is required for POV inspection appointments. If you have not received an email confirmation, contact DSN: 475-5045/civ. 09641-83-5045. The link is updated on the garrison homepage at stuttgart.army.mil, or the direct link is: https://asc.aep.army.mil/afsb/405/baseopsmaint/vehicle-inspection/Code/schedule.aspx, (CAC only).
No Credit Accepted at Drivers’ Training and Testing Station
- Drivers’ Training on Panzer Kaserne is experiencing technical issues with its credit/debit card machines. Only checks or money orders are accepted at this time (as of Nov. 17).
- DSN 431-2007/civ. 07031-15-2007.
Kelley Hotel Closed for Renovations Extended
- To improve the quality of our service, the Kelley Hotel is closed for renovation until Feb. 2. Upon re-opening, the Stuttgart Community will have a furbished facility with stylish new carpeting, wallpaper, drapes and curtains, as well as modern and secure guest room doors with durable metal frames. Future projects will include the addition of a fitness room and the relocation of the continental breakfast area.
- DSN 431-3490/civ. 07031-15-3490.
Basket/Racquetball Court Maintenance
- All Fitness Centers are undergoing maintenance in one form or another. In some facilities, basketball and racquetball courts will not be accessible for use. Some fitness classes will not be available or will be relocated.
- 6 – 21: Kelley Fitness Center basketball court construction is scheduled for Feb 6-28. During the scheduled work, the court will not be accessible, some fitness classes will not be available. Contact DSN 421-2543/civ. 0711-729-2543.
Patch Husky Field Maintenance
- Husky Field on Patch Barracks is closed for maintenance until the end of February 2017. However, the outdoor running track will remain open.
Kelley Barracks Subway Dining Facility Construction
- The new Subway facility construction project began, Sept. 14 next to the Cantina on Kelley Barracks. Parking areas will be blocked until the completion of the construction estimated by April 2017. The Directorate of Emergency Services suggests that the parking lot across from the commissary may offer many personnel an alternative for parking during this time.
Patch Barracks Heating Project
- Parking areas and portions of roads are blocked in support of the heating repair project through Jan. 31, 2017. Traffic may be reduced to one lane with road signs in place to allow traffic flow in certain areas as the construction progresses.
Robinson Barracks Elementary School Gym closed
- Due to a structural failure on Jan. 27, 2016 the school gymnasium is closed.
Support Service Updates
Tax Center Volunteers Needed
- Stuttgart Law Center, Building 3312, Kelley Barracks,
- The Stuttgart Law Center is seeking volunteer tax preparers to train and assist the community with 2016 returns. Tax season begins Jan. 17 through June 1, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Tax Center provides free tax filing services to all ID cardholders in the Stuttgart military community.
- Volunteers must be able to work a minimum of two days per week and are required to attend the Internal Revenue Service certification course from Jan. 17-20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Previous tax experience not required. Minimum age to volunteer is 18.
- DSN: 421-2817/civ. 711-729-421-2817.
FMWR is Hiring
- Child and Youth Program Assistants Needed
- Nonappropriated Fund (NAF) positions are open to all qualified candidates eligible for appointment under U.S. employment conditions. Visit the USAJOBS link to view online vacancies.
- SKIES Unlimited Instructors Needed
- Seeking qualified instructors to teach piano, voice, dance (pop/hip hop), art, swimming, martial arts, speech therapy, foreign languages or other child/youth specialized programs. Must be 18 years old or older. Call DSN: 430-6281 / CIV 0711-680-6281 or email stuttgartcys@googlemail.com.
What’s up with my Service Order?
- Directorate of Public Works has created a new and easy way to stay informed on maintenance requests. Customers can now email their Service Order Number to DPW directly to receive a status update within one business day.
- To get the status of your maintenance order, email: stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.dpw@mail.mil.
- To make a new maintenance request contact the Service Order Help Desk at DSN: 421-6200/civ. 0711-729-6200.
On-Post Housing Resident Handbook
- See the Resident Handbook updated by the Housing Office. The housing office encourages occupants to remind dog owners if violations are witnessed, and “If You See Something, Say Something,” to your Area/Building Coordinator.
Stuttgart Garrison Master Activities Calendar (CAC access) accessible to all branches
- All ID cardholders can access the garrison SharePoint and Master Activities Calendar via the homepage, www.stuttgart.army.mil.
- Locate appointment links and directorate information, plus all scheduled garrison events.
- Note: certain internet browsers work better than others, direct link: https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/SitePages/Home.aspx
Travel Advisories
- Travel restrictions are in place for personnel/dependents for travel to certain areas in Europe. Personnel should check in with their individual commands for specific travel restrictions.
iReport Europe
- A theater-wide reporting system that soldiers, civilians, contractors and family members in Europe can use to report suspicious behavior to the appropriate authorities.
- Available online and as a mobile app, visit eur.army.mil/iReport.
- To report an imminent threat or crime in progress, immediately contact the military police or reach host-nation law enforcement by dialing commercial in Germany: 112.
AtHoc Emergency Notification System
- ATHOC has Self Service sign-up available with Common Access Cards (CAC) online.
- Service members may also enter a dependent (one additional account).
- AtHoc alerts users by: computers pop-ups, voice calls to landline and mobile phones, emails, text messages.
- Contact the Emergency Management Protection Branch DSN: 431-2031/civ. 0703-115-2031 with questions, or contact your local commands Protection office.
- Follow the directions at the following link: http://www.stuttgartcitizen.com/announcements-news/service-members-may-now-sign-up-for-athoc-online/
Local Europe phone number for 24/7 SHARP Hotline
- The Army Sexual Harassment / Assault Response & Prevention phone number for Europe is accessible 24 hours a day at: DSN: 537-SAFE (7233) or civ. 0611-143-537-SAFE (7233). https://safehelpline.org is a resource offered for victims of sexual assault to have access 24/7 to: Crisis intervention; emotional support; Referrals to both military and civilian resources in the victim’s area; information on military reporting options (restricted vs. unrestricted); information for family and friends of victims; long and short-term safety concerns.
How to stay informed
- Subscribe to receive a recap email each day of all the new announcements from the garrison at stuttgartcitizen.com, use a non-.mil email address for best delivery function.
- Winter Road Conditions: On-Post road conditions only are monitored and published each morning on the garrison Facebook page.
- Listen to AFN: Command Update, Wednesday at 7-8 a.m.
- Follow garrison Facebook
- Pick up a free copy of The Citizen print news, out every two weeks on newsstands.
- The PSC-Out/Welcome to Stuttgart print copies, and the online installation services phonebook are at stuttgart.army.mil. Contact the USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office with questions or corrections.
- View the garrison Master Activities Calendar (MAC) located on SharePoint at https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/SitePages/Home.aspx
Upcoming Deadlines
Panzer Education Center 2017 Class Registration
- Contact the Ed Center for details on specific university and intersession deadlines.
- Panzer Education Center, Building 2915, No appointment needed. DSN: 431-2684/civ.07031-15-2684.
Child Youth Services Spring Sports Registration Opens Jan. 23 – Feb. 24
- Parent Central Services, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Choose between baseball, soccer, softball, track, tennis or intramural volleyball. For children 3-4, sign up for developmental baseball or soccer. Age and price vary depending on sport.
- Register online via Webtrac. DSN 431-2597/2616 / CIV 07031-15-2597/2616.
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday
- National Mentoring Month
- Religious Freedom Day
- National Blood Donor Month
Monthly Highlights
USO Weekly Events
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11 a.m.
- Every Wednesday stop by for free hot dogs, until supplies last.
- 07031-15-3345 or email programs.stuttgart@uso.org
Patch Polar Bear Club
- 1 – Feb. 28: Join the Patch Polar Bear Club, a free incentive program to keep you motivated and active during the winter. Do 30 workouts, participate in 3 fitness classes and a community recreation
- Register at Patch Fitness Center or email pfcpolarbearclub@gmail.com, DSN: 430-7136/civ. 0711-680-7136.
- Kelley Barracks community room brings services on rotation to Kelley Barracks.
AFN Superstar of the Month
- Recognize an exceptional member of your unit, organization, or overall within the Stuttgart military community. To nominate a community member, email: AFNStuttgartonline@gmail.com
- Details to include: Name, unit or organization (if applicable) and why you think this person is a Superstar. Winners are announced on AFN Radio. For AFN Stuttgart, AFN 360 internet radio, visit: afneurope.net/Stations/Stuttgart.aspx.
- Stuttgart DOD Schools 2016-17 Calendar.
Panzer Exchange Vendor Schedule
- View the rotating schedule of vendors this month at the Panzer Exchange.
Monthly Calendar
Jan. 3
Family Childcare Provider Info Sessions
- Panzer Main Exchange, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Look into becoming a Family Child Care (FCC) provider. Free training, job mobility, continuing education credits and professional resources are available.
- DSN 430-4047/4100 / CIV 0711-680-4047/4100.
Jan. 4
Installation Staff Meeting
- Panzer Community Club, 9-11 a.m. – Visioning Session for Unit Leadership/Directors
- Representatives from each unit and organization are invited to attend the monthly garrison briefing on upcoming events and also use the time as a forum for questions, or to cross promote activities within your organization. The meeting is held the first Wednesday of every month and the location rotates in order to hit each working installation.
Get A Grip: Coping with Stress and Anger
- Army Community Service, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- The Family Advocacy Program will be teaching helpful techniques such as progressive muscle relaxation and guided imagery.
- DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Trivia Night
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
- Ages 12 and older recommended. Register by contacting the library.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
Baby Bumps Pregnancy Group (Immunization)
- New Parent Support Program, ACS, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- This group is for pregnant women at any stage. It focuses on education and support related to pregnancy and encourages socializing and bonding.
- Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) Meeting
- Swabian Special Events Center, Building 2505 Lower Level, Patch Barracks, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Meet with to discuss quality of life issues, volunteer opportunities, and future recreational and leisure programs. All unit representatives are strongly encouraged to attend.
- DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
Jan. 5
USO Volunteer Orientation
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne 9:30am
- Interested in Volunteering? Join us to learn more about how you can join us in supporting our great community.
USO National Trivia Day
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, all day
- Do you know your trivia? Put your skills to the test at the USO on National Trivia Day! We will ask 3 questions per hour, so come for a little while or stay for the long haul. Giveaways will include movies and cookies.
Jan. 6 – German Holiday
Kelley Theater Performance “Oliver”
- Stuttgart Theater Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- This season come out and watch as this classic musical is brought to life with Stuttgart community members. Only $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Jan. 7
Kelley Theater Performance “Oliver”
- Stuttgart Theater Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- This season come out and watch as this classic musical is brought to life with Stuttgart community members. Only $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Jan. 8
Kelley Theater Performance “Oliver”
- Stuttgart Theater Center, Kelley Barracks, 3 p.m.
- This season come out and watch as this classic musical is brought to life with Stuttgart community members. Only $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Jan. 10
Tummy Time Playgroup
- New Parent Support Program, ACS, Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Let new baby interact and bond with others while you socialize and share experiences with other new patents. For parents with babies ages newborn to 1 year.
- Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
USO Storytime and Craft
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m.
- Parents and children (up to kindergarten age) are welcome to join in story time. We will read at least one children’s book and create an accompanying craft
Back to Basics Fitness Orientation
- Patch Fitness Center, 2nd Tuesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Looking forward to going to the gym but don’t know where to begin? Join a tour of Patch Fitness Center, quick introduction to the equipment, overview of fitness and sport programs and learn gym etiquette so that you will be confident every time you visit the community fitness centers.
- Free, register in advance. There must be a minimum of five class participants. DSN 430-7136 / CIV 0711-680-7136.
Jan. 11
Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Observance
- Kelley Theater, Kelley Barracks, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- The Stuttgart Garrison Equal Opportunity office and United States Africa Command are hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday event, this year’s theme: “Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off!!”
- This holiday celebrates the life and legacy of a man who brought hope and healing to America. We commemorate the timeless values he taught us through his example — the values of courage, truth, justice, compassion, dignity, humility and service that so radiantly defined Dr. King’s character and empowered his leadership.
- Guest speaker: Ms. Juandalynn R. Abernathy – Her father, Reverend Dr. Ralph D. Abernathy was a co-founder of the Civil Rights Movement, closest friend to, and after his assassination, successor of the legendary Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- DSN: 314-430-7945/civ. 0711-6807945
Jan. 12
USO Jamii Room Storytime and Craft
- Jamii Room on Kelley Barracks, 10 a.m.
- Just like our story time on Panzer. We will read a story and do an accompanying craft. For kids up to kindergarten age.
USO National Milk Day
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 2 p.m. until supplies last
- Enjoy warm fresh cookies and a nice cold glass of milk.
Jan. 13
Feldberg Fun Weekend Getaway Jan. 13-15
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne
- Experience the Black Forest. Fee covers round-trip transportation, lodging based on double occupancy (single supplement available), ½ board (2x breakfasts (buffet) and 2x dinners), once daily shuttle to and from ski area, complementary KONUS Card (local bus and train transportation), equipment rental package from Outdoor Recreation, and ODR escort. $349 per adult, $299 per youth 17 and under sharing room with 2 adults, and $175 SWPC/ASAP.
- DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
Kelley Theater Performance “Oliver”
- Stuttgart Theater Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- This season come out and watch as this classic musical is brought to life with Stuttgart community members. Only $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Jan. 14
Kelley Theater Performance “Oliver”
- Stuttgart Theater Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- This season come out and watch as this classic musical is brought to life with Stuttgart community members. Only $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Jan. 15
Kelley Theater Performance “Oliver”
- Stuttgart Theater Center, Kelley Barracks, 3 p.m.
- This season come out and watch as this classic musical is brought to life with Stuttgart community members. Only $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Jan. 17
Family Childcare Provider Info Sessions
- Panzer Main Exchange, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Look into becoming a Family Child Care (FCC) provider. Free training, job mobility, continuing education credits and professional resources are available.
- DSN 430-4047/4100 / CIV 0711-680-4047/4100.
Jan. 18
Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) Meeting
- Swabian Special Events Center, Building 2505 Lower Level, Patch Barracks, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Meet with to discuss quality of life issues, volunteer opportunities, and future recreational and leisure programs. All unit representatives are strongly encouraged to attend.
- DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
Jan. 19
- New Parent Support Program, ACS, Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- For toddlers and young children ages 1 to 4. We will discuss toddler related topics along with the opportunity for your child to learn through play. Lunch is not provided but feel free to bring your own.
- Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
USO Monthly Free Movie Night
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 6:30 p.m.
- Feature film: Big Hero 6. Popcorn and drinks will be provided, and some lucky viewers will go home with a copy of the DVD! Guests should bring pillows, blankets and any other comfy-cozies that would make the night great. January’s movie will be Big Hero 6.
- Sign up by calling civ. 07031 201 9012) or email stuttgart@uso.org.
USO National Popcorn Day
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11 a.m., until supplies last
- Enjoy the popcorn bar! Top our famous popcorn with a variety of sweet and savory seasonings and toppings.
Jan. 20
“Eastern Europe – Modern Traditions” Beer Tasting & Buffet
- Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 5 – 9 p.m.
- Beer tasting: 4 regional beers from Eastern Europe (limited to .25 liters of each beer): Budweiser Original from Prague, Pilsner Urquell from Pilzen, Tyskie Pils from Poland, and Baltika #6 Porter from Russia. German buffet includes finger foods, sausage, potato salad, French fries, bread rolls, salad bar and assorted desserts and fruits. $22 for beer tasting and buffet, $18 for 13 and older, $10 for 6 – 12, and 5 and under eat free.
- DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660.
Jan. 21
Mellau-Damuels, Austria, Ski/Snowboard Adventure
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP. Passport is required for this trip.
- DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
Jan. 23
Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) Automotive Brakes Service Class
- Auto Skills Center, Panzer Kaserne, 1 – 4 p.m.
- Learn how to replace and service your own automotive brakes. This two part class (2nd class Jan.30) will cover theoretic and applied training. Limited seats available for this free life skills program.
- Register now. DSN 431-2555/civ. 07031-15-2555.
Jan. 24
USO Storytime and Craft
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m.
- Parents and children (up to kindergarten age) are welcome to join in story time. We will read at least one children’s book and create an accompanying craft.
USO National Compliment Day
- USO Center, Panzer Kaserne and surrounding areas; all day
- Pick up a Smiley at the USO and spread the happy! Smileys with compliments printed on them will be at the USO for all who stop by. Take a few and celebrate by passing them out wherever you go.
Jan. 26
Chinese New Year Celebration
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Ring in the Year of the Rooster. All-ages community celebration of the Lunar / Chinese New Year includes food, crafts, educational resources, and more.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
Scream Free Parenting
- Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program, Panzer Kaserne, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Learn to lower your voice and calm your emotional reactions.
- DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Exceptional Family Member Program Bowling Night
- Galaxy Bowling Center, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Free bowling and shoe rentals for EFMP affiliated families.
- DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
USO Jamii Room Storytime and Craft
- Jamii Room, Kelley Barracks, 10 a.m.
- Just like our story time on Panzer, we will read a story and do an accompanying craft. For kids up to kindergarten age.
Jan. 27
Baby Boot Camp
- Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program, Panzer Kaserne, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- “Bringing Home Baby”, “Comfort Measures”, and “Breastfeeding Basic” combined into one class. Bring your partner and learn useful relaxation and breathing techniques.
- Registration is required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Jan. 28
Cross-country Skiing in Black Forest Adventure
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Trip includes round trip transportation and equipment package rental on location. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP.
- DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
Jan. 30
Infant Massage
- Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Infant massage encourages a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact.
- Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Jan. 31
Autism Support Group (Brown Bag Lunch)
- Army Community Service, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- This group provides a safe environment for families impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Individuals and families are welcome to share their stories and experience, and build a support network within the Stuttgart community.
- DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.