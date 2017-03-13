Community members living off-post should take this survey

By U.S. Army Europe Public Affairs

Who doesn’t want to save money?

Service members in Germany who reside off-post in privately leased or rental housing have the opportunity to influence their rent and utility fees by taking the annual overseas housing survey.

The survey is instrumental in ensuring accurate housing allowance rates for military families living off post as the results help to ensure OHA rates are properly set at overseas locations, according to U.S. Army Europe finance officials.

“The OHA survey is very important because it gives service members an opportunity to directly affect the amount of their utility and recurring maintenance allowance,” said Bill Gordon, U.S. Army Europe personnel division’s chief of military pay policy. “We need maximum participation in the survey so we can gather the most recent and relevant financial picture for our service members.”

Gordon also explained that service members taking the survey will be asked to enter in their previous monthly utility expenses.

The Defense Travel Management Office will begin its month long Overseas Housing Allowance Utility survey March 1.

An exemption from this survey includes homeowners or those sharing rent with another service member.

Spouses are authorized to take the survey if the service member is deployed or unavailable.

A link to the survey will be active 1-31 March and can be found at:

www.defensetravel.dod.mil/site/ohaSurvey.cfm?ID=mar-util