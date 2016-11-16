DeCA Corporate Communications
Did you know that anyone can purchase a $25 or $50 commissary gift card for an authorized patron online at commissaries.com or at all commissaries worldwide?
“Whether it’s helping military families in their time of need or giving the gift of groceries to single service members in the barracks, commissary gift cards are a perfect and thoughtful way to show your holiday gratitude,” said Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Stuart M. Allison, the Defense Commissary Agency’s senior enlisted advisor to the agency director.
“In the military, we place great importance on ‘taking care of our own,’ ” said Allison. “Commissary gift cards are a wonderful way for anyone to show appreciation and concern for a military member – whether it’s the holidays or any other time of year.”
Over the past five years, nearly 700,000 gift cards have been sold, said Bob Bunch, DeCA’s gift card program manager. “With a redemption rate of 90 percent, it’s a good bet that this gift of groceries to deserving military service members and families is one that will be used and appreciated.”
Commissary gift card quick facts:
- Gift cards are available at all commissaries worldwide both at in-store registers as well as through the DeCA website, http://www.commissaries.com. Click on the “Shopping” tab at the top of the page, then “Gift Cards” and then the “Place your order” box.
- Cards are good for five years from the date of purchase.
- Commissary Gift Cards purchased online incur a shipping and handling fee. There are no fees when the card is purchased in a store.
- There is no limit to the number of gifts cards that a purchaser can buy. However, DeCA officials recommend organizations and activities consider purchasing their gift cards online if they plan to purchase more than 50 cards at a time.
- Commissary Gift Cards can be shipped anywhere in the United States. When shipping outside the United States, an APO, FPO or DPO address must be used.
- To check the gift card balance, visit the DeCA website, click on “Shopping,” then “Gift Cards” and then the “Check your balance” box.
- For customer service questions, please call 877-988-4438, which is also found on the back of the gift card. Customers can also use this number to check the balance on their card.