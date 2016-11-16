DeCA Corporate Communications

Did you know that anyone can purchase a $25 or $50 commissary gift card for an authorized patron online at commissaries.com or at all commissaries worldwide?

“Whether it’s helping military families in their time of need or giving the gift of groceries to single service members in the barracks, commissary gift cards are a perfect and thoughtful way to show your holiday gratitude,” said Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Stuart M. Allison, the Defense Commissary Agency’s senior enlisted advisor to the agency director.

“In the military, we place great importance on ‘taking care of our own,’ ” said Allison. “Commissary gift cards are a wonderful way for anyone to show appreciation and concern for a military member – whether it’s the holidays or any other time of year.”

Over the past five years, nearly 700,000 gift cards have been sold, said Bob Bunch, DeCA’s gift card program manager. “With a redemption rate of 90 percent, it’s a good bet that this gift of groceries to deserving military service members and families is one that will be used and appreciated.”

Commissary gift card quick facts: