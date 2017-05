Join College Admissions Night, May 24 from 5-7 p.m. in the Stuttgart High School Auditorium, hosted by Jenni Franklin former admissions director for Wofford College, SC, The University of the South, TN, Vanderbilt University, TN.

Topics

Create a Balanced College List

Applications Dates, Timelines, and Deadlines

Tips for a Strong Application

The Basics of Financial Aid

RSVP: email: admissionsnight@gmail.com

*Include your students name for current transcript