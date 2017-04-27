Cinco de Mayo: On-post events in Stuttgart

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the following events on-post in Stuttgart:

Cinco de Mayo Free Lunch at USO



Stop by the USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne starting at 11:30 a.m. until the food runs out. The USO hosts once-a-quarter lunches sampling foods from around the world. This quarter celebrate Cinco de Mayo with authentic Mexican cuisine. For information email info.stuttgart@uso.org

Cinco de Mayo Bowling Party on Panzer Kaserne

A DJ will be playing Latin dance beats at the Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center – Irish Pub, Panzer Kaserne from 4 – 11 p.m.

Attendees receive a drawing ticket (one ticket per person) to play the piñata game for a chance to win an Exchange gift card. Drawings are held on the hour from 6-9 p.m., winners must be present.

Free Nachos Supreme for the first 100 orders placed at the Irish Pub.

For information, contact DSN: 431-2575/civ. 07031-15-2575.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Patch Community Club

Free for all ID cardholder and their guests 18 and older to attend. Buffet portion requires a paid ticket.

Live Salsa Music & DJ from 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Enjoy a live Salsa band “Chico Diaz Salsaborr”, followed by the best of Latin themed music played by a DJ. Specialty drinks, authentic Margaritas and Corona buckets and a Mexican buffet served from 7 – 9 p.m. Buffet includes: tortilla bowls, brown rice with cilantro & lime, ropa vieja shredded beef, carnitas shredded pork, fire roasted salsa, pico de gallo, and more.

Buffet Tickets: Purchase a buffet ticket in advance at the Backlot Bar through April 30 for $16 or May 1–5 for $20. Limited buffet tickets available.

Salsa Dance, Chili Pepper Eating Contests

Enter the dance contest for a chance to win a gift certificate to Joe Pena’s Cantina y Bar, or enter into the Chili Pepper Eating contest. Winners receive Exchange gift cards.

For information, contact DSN: 430-5433/civ. 0711-680-5433.

