Announcements, Patch Barracks

Child and Youth Program Assistant Recruitment Fair Oct 4

September 27, 2017

The Child and Youth Services Recruitment Fair is being held on Wednesday, October 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Patch Youth Center (HUB) for Child and Youth Program Assistant (CYPA) positions only.  CYPA positions are available on all installations and within all age ranges.

Non-appropriated Fund (NAF) positions are open to all qualified candidates eligible for appointment under U.S. employment conditions.  Visit the USA Jobs link to view online vacancies: www.usajobs.gov all interested applicants must apply to the vacancy on USA Jobs. Vacancy number SCNAFDZ1710030837SR. Those attending the CYS Recruitment Fair will have first priority.

 

Qualification requirements:  Applicants must be 18 years old at time of appointment and be able to communicate in English, both orally and in writing.

Items to bring to the recruitment fair:

  • Current resume
  • High school diploma and college transcript(s)
  • PCS orders
  • Reference information, name, telephone numbers and including email addresses
  • Passport
  • Social Security Card
  • DD 214 (if applicable)
  • Marriage certificate (if not on orders)
  • Other supporting documents

Hourly rates of pay are based on qualifications:

  • Entry Level: $10.92
  • Skill Level: $12.13
  • Target Level: $13.36

Registration Info: No need to register! Show up dressed accordingly and ready for an interview at the Patch Youth Center.

Contact: DSN 593-7023 if you have any questions regarding the event.