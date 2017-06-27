Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks on Patch Barracks

(2016 fireworks show, Patch Barracks)

The annual garrison Independence Day Celebration is July 4 from 5-11 p.m. on Patch Barracks Husky Field featuring a full day of activities, plus an extended 20-minute firework show set to music starting at 10:30 p.m.

Schedule of events:

• 10 a.m. – Tailgating grill zone opens, until space is full. Private organizations will also be grilling food in this area to raise funds for their respective initiatives, until supplies run out.

• 5 p.m. – Child Youth Services Patriotic Parade. Come dressed in your best patriotic outfit to join the parade accompanied by live music. View more information here.

• ~5:30 p.m. – Vietnam Veteran Recognition Ceremony. Following the parade will be a pinning ceremony to give thanks and a lasting memento to those living veterans who served during the Vietnam War period. For more information on the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin, visit www.vietnamwar50th.com/lapelpins or contact DSN: 431-2010/civ. 07031-15-2010.

• ~6-7 p.m. – The last Duty Shuttle Bus to Patch Barracks. The Duty Shuttle Buses will run on the regular holiday bus schedule that is posted at each on-post bus stop location, or viewable with CAC access here.

• Ongoing: There will be games and amusement rides for children of all ages, plus food and drink items for purchase, and live entertainment including jazz and rock performances.

• 10:30 p.m. – Fireworks show set to music. Enjoy 20 minutes of fireworks, or tune into the garrison Facebook page to watch the show live from off-post and abroad.

• 11:15 p.m. – Return Duty Shuttle Buses depart. The garrison has arranged three shuttle buses to return patrons to each installation after the fireworks all departing Patch Barracks Washington Square at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Signing in Guests

U.S. DOD ID cardholders can host up to four non-DOD cardholders (German neighbors and friends). To ensure visitors can get on-post easier, register guests by June 30, before close of business by doing the following:

1. Fill out form AE Form 190-16F

2. Send the form using an official government email address to the Installation Access Control (IACS) Office.

Completing the form in advance saves time signing in at the Patch Barracks front gate. Remind all guests to bring their photo IDs!

Parking

Parking will begin to be blocked for event setup on Michigan Str. in front of the fitness center, and adjacent to Husky Field the evening of Thursday, June 29 through July 5.

On July 2-5, for your and your vehicle’s protection, the majority of the parking area in Washington Square– where the fireworks are setup, will be blocked.

People are encouraged to carpool, take the duty bus or arrive early if you plan to park on Patch for the events.

The Duty Shuttle Bus

The shuttle bus will be running on a normal holiday schedule meaning the last shuttle bus to Patch Barracks departs from other installations by approximately 6-7 p.m. View the schedule at each on-post bus stop or by using a CAC card, selecting your email certificate, here. There will be three return shuttle buses available at the end of the fireworks departing Washington Square at about 11:15 p.m.

Important reminder – No personal fireworks, including sparklers are allowed on-post at any time.