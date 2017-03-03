Catholic weekday Mass returns to Kelley Barracks

The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Religious Support Office is pleased to announce the return of the Catholic weekday Wednesday Mass to Kelley Barracks beginning March 8 at 11:45 a.m at the Stuttgart Theatre Center.

April Only Schedule

During the month of April only, due to scheduling conflicts with the theater, the weekday Mass for Kelley Barracks will be held on Thursdays and daily Mass at the Panzer Chapel will be moved to Wednesdays.

This new information can also be found in the Catholic bulletins beginning this weekend.

For more information, please contact the USAG Stuttgart Religious Support Office, DSN: 431-3079.