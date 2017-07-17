Announcements

Casualty Training Schedule: CNO, CAO

July 17, 2017

Casualty Notification Officer (CNO) & Casualty Assistance Officer (CAO) training dates are as follows:

  • Sept. 12-14
  • Oct 30, 31, Nov. 1
  • Feb. 12-14, 2018
  • May 14-16
  • Sept. 10-12

Location: Central Processing Facility classroom, Building 2913, 1st floor, Panzer Kaserne.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Note: Three day training: All three days must be completed to obtain a certificate.

Seating is limited, Active Duty Military have priority.

To reserve a spot, provide the following: 

  • Unit
  • Rank
  • Name of personnel to attend

Rank Requirements

  • For Commissioned Officers: Captain or above.
  • For Commissioned Warrant Officers: Chief Warrant Officer two or above.
  • For Noncommissioned Officers: Sergeant First Class or above.

Contact the Casualty Program Manager via email at kenya.l.battle.civ@mail.mil or DSN: 431-2010.