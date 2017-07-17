Casualty Training Schedule: CNO, CAO

Casualty Notification Officer (CNO) & Casualty Assistance Officer (CAO) training dates are as follows:
- Sept. 12-14
- Oct 30, 31, Nov. 1
- Feb. 12-14, 2018
- May 14-16
- Sept. 10-12
Location: Central Processing Facility classroom, Building 2913, 1st floor, Panzer Kaserne.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*Note: Three day training: All three days must be completed to obtain a certificate.
Seating is limited, Active Duty Military have priority.
To reserve a spot, provide the following:
- Unit
- Rank
- Name of personnel to attend
Rank Requirements
- For Commissioned Officers: Captain or above.
- For Commissioned Warrant Officers: Chief Warrant Officer two or above.
- For Noncommissioned Officers: Sergeant First Class or above.
Contact the Casualty Program Manager via email at kenya.l.battle.civ@mail.mil or DSN: 431-2010.