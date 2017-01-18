Casualty Notification Officer (CNO) & Casualty Assistance Officer (CAO) training dates for FY17 are as follows:



2nd Qtr. – Feb. 14-16

3rd Qtr. – May 16-18*

4th Qtr. – Sept. 12-14

Location: Central Processing Facility classroom, Building 2913, 1st floor, Panzer Kaserne.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



*Note: Three day training: All three days must be completed to obtain a certificate.

Seating is limited, Active Duty Military have priority.

To reserve a spot, provide the following:

Unit

Rank

Name of personnel to attend

Rank Requirements

For Commissioned Officers: Captain or above.

For Commissioned Warrant Officers: Chief Warrant Officer two or above.

For Noncommissioned Officers: Sergeant First Class or above.