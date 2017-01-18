Announcements

Casualty Training Schedule: CNO, CAO dates for FY17

January 18, 2017

Casualty Notification Officer (CNO) & Casualty Assistance Officer (CAO) training dates for FY17 are as follows:

  • 2nd Qtr. – Feb. 14-16
  • 3rd Qtr. – May 16-18*
  • 4th Qtr. – Sept. 12-14

Location: Central Processing Facility classroom, Building 2913, 1st floor, Panzer Kaserne.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Note: Three day training: All three days must be completed to obtain a certificate.

Seating is limited, Active Duty Military have priority.

To reserve a spot, provide the following: 

  • Unit
  • Rank
  • Name of personnel to attend

Rank Requirements

  • For Commissioned Officers: Captain or above.
  • For Commissioned Warrant Officers: Chief Warrant Officer two or above.
  • For Noncommissioned Officers: Sergeant First Class or above.

Contact the Casualty Program Manager via email at kenya.l.battle.civ@mail.mil or DSN: 431-2010.