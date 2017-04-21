Casualty Notification, Assistance Officer Training Schedule

Casualty Notification Officer (CNO) and Casualty Assistance Officer (CAO) three-day training sessions are is set for the following dates:

May 16-18 on Panzer Karserne Building 2915, Room 409.

Sept. 12-14 on Panzer Karserne, Building 2913, 1st floor in the Central Processing Facility classroom.

Training sessions are held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Note: All three days must be completed in order to receive a certificate for training. Seating is limited to 28 persons per classroom. Military have priority.

Provide the following to register for training:

Unit

Rank

Name of Professional to attend training

Rank Requirements

For Commissioned Officers: Captain or above.

For Commissioned Warrant Officers: Chief Warrant Officer two or above.

For Noncommissioned Officers: Sergeant First Class or above.

Contact the Casualty/Retirement Services Program Manager at DSN: 431-2010.